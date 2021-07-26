Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Raises Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.3% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 425,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,787,000 after buying an additional 21,470 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 397.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 264,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,970,000 after acquiring an additional 211,260 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,932,000 after acquiring an additional 139,446 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $29,582,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,407,000 after acquiring an additional 54,303 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $205.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,010. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $146.98 and a fifty-two week high of $205.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.572 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

