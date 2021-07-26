Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,232,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,296,000 after buying an additional 1,302,137 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,305,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,559,000 after acquiring an additional 80,682 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,885,000 after purchasing an additional 75,113 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,218,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,710,000 after purchasing an additional 99,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,162,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM remained flat at $$77.69 during midday trading on Monday. 1,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,464. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.72. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $79.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.