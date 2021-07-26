Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 345 Price Target at UBS Group

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 345 price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ROG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 310 price target on Rogers in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 price target on Rogers in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on Rogers in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rogers in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 375 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 359.62.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.