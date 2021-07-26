Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) PT Raised to $520.00 at Cowen

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Cowen from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.35% from the company’s previous close.

ROP has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.60.

ROP traded down $7.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $488.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $499.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.31.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $2,569,308. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 71.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 188,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $695,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

