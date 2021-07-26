Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) a C$12.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price target on ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ECN. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$10.25 price target on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.53.

Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at C$10.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.01. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$4.30 and a 12-month high of C$10.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$93.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.606543 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.78%.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

