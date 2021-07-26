Royal Bank of Canada Has $11.98 Million Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157,371 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,987 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $11,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKS stock opened at $104.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.60 and a 52-week high of $104.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 23.69%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.91.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at $16,165,321.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

