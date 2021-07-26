Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.12% of Hubbell worth $12,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 362.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.75.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,860.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $195.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.72. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $130.69 and a 12-month high of $201.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.