Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 136,771 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 56,681 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $11,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Glaukos by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,989,000 after buying an additional 103,102 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Glaukos by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 18,149 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Glaukos by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Glaukos by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,030,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $49.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $39.58 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 1.73.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.82 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GKOS. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair cut shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $411,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

