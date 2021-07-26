RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGLXY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on RTL Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get RTL Group alerts:

RGLXY stock opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. RTL Group has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $6.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.83.

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels, streaming services, and radio stations worldwide. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL Television, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, NTV, Nitro, Vox Up, RTL Plus, and RTL Zwei free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now thematic pay channels; and TV Now, a streaming service in Germany, as well as engages in ad-tech and content businesses.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.