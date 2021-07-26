Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $46.81 on Thursday. Rush Enterprises has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $51.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 54.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $1,168,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

