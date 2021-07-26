RxSIGHT, INC. (RXST) to Raise $126 Million in IPO

RxSIGHT, INC. (RXST) expects to raise $126 million in an initial public offering on Friday, July 30th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 7,400,000 shares at a price of $16.00-$18.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, RxSIGHT, INC. generated $15.3 million in revenue and had a net loss of $37.1 million. The company has a market-cap of $446.9 million.

J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, SVB Leerink, Wells Fargo and BTIG acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

RxSIGHT, INC. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a commercial-stage medical technology company dedicated to improving the vision of patients following cataract surgery. Our proprietary RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system (“RxSight system”), comprised of our RxSight Light Adjustable Lens (“LAL”), RxSight Light Delivery Device (“LDD”) and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (“IOL”) technology that enables doctors to customize and optimize visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery. Our LAL is made of proprietary photosensitive material that changes shape in response to specific patterns of ultraviolet (“UV”) light generated by our LDD. With the RxSight system, the surgeon performs a standard cataract procedure to implant the LAL, determines refractive error with patient input after healing is complete, and then uses the LDD to modify the lens with the exact amount of visual correction needed to achieve the patient’s desired vision outcomes. Alternative IOL technologies, in contrast, are not adjustable following the surgery and therefore require patients to make pre-operative choices about their visual preferences, which can often result in patient dissatisfaction when visual outcomes fail to meet expectations. We designed our system to maximize patient and doctor satisfaction through superior visual outcomes. In the pivotal study that formed the basis for our U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, approval, the observed rate of eyes with 20/20 or better uncorrected distance visual acuity for our LAL was 70.1%. This compares favorably to the results of pivotal studies with similar study designs and patient populations that supported FDA approval of Alcon’s Acrysof Toric (38.4%), and J&J’s Tecnis Toric (43.6%). We began commercializing our solution in the United States in the third quarter of 2019 and are focused on establishing the RxSight system as the standard of care for premium IOL procedures. As of March 31, 2021, we had an installed base of 105 LDDs in ophthalmology practices, and since our inception, surgeons have performed over 10,000 surgeries with our RxSight system. “.

RxSIGHT, INC. was founded in 1997 and has 171 employees. The company is located at 100 Columbia Aliso Viejo, CA 92656 and can be reached via phone at (949) 521-7830 or on the web at http://www.rxsight.com/.

