Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of RYKKY stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. Ryohin Keikaku has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.50.

Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells clothing, household goods, and food items under the MUJI brand. It operates cafÃ© and meal stores, campsites, and online stores. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells home furnishings, including furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs.

