Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Safe Bulkers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $58.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.22 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 3.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Safe Bulkers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.94.

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock opened at $3.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $339.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76. Safe Bulkers has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $4.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

