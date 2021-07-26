SageGuard Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

SageGuard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $38.08. 536,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,786,176. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $326.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

