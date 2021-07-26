SageGuard Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

SageGuard Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

SPLG stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.68. 28,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,534,328. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $37.51 and a 52-week high of $51.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

