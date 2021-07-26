SageGuard Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

SageGuard Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 207.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP during the first quarter worth $31,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP during the first quarter worth $102,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Plains GP during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 17.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAGP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,386. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 2.22.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAGP. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.86.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

