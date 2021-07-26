SageGuard Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

SageGuard Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,333 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.1% of SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 123.5% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 37.8% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 50,708 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,301 shares of company stock valued at $35,527,153 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded down $5.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $412.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,045. The company has a market cap of $389.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $425.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $407.25.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

