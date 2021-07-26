SageGuard Financial Group LLC Sells 1,582 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

SageGuard Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 132.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 107.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $82,000.

SPAB remained flat at $$30.22 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,527. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $31.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.96.

