Sakura Bloom (SKB) Market Cap Reaches $654,126.96

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Sakura Bloom has a market cap of $654,126.96 and approximately $6,503.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sakura Bloom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sakura Bloom alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000034 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $345.24 or 0.00877321 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Profile

Sakura Bloom (CRYPTO:SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sakura Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sakura Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sakura Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sakura Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.