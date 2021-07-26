salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $4,967,400.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.37, for a total transaction of $4,967,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $4,835,000.00.
- On Monday, July 19th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total transaction of $4,723,400.00.
- On Friday, July 16th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $4,777,800.00.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.60, for a total transaction of $4,852,000.00.
- On Monday, July 12th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.16, for a total transaction of $4,863,200.00.
- On Thursday, July 8th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total transaction of $4,895,400.00.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.29, for a total transaction of $5,005,800.00.
- On Wednesday, June 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total transaction of $4,898,200.00.
- On Monday, June 28th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total transaction of $4,904,200.00.
- On Friday, June 25th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.63, for a total transaction of $4,852,600.00.
NYSE:CRM traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $247.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,780,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,606,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.69. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $187.37 and a 1-year high of $284.50.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
