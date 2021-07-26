salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $4,967,400.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.37, for a total transaction of $4,967,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Wednesday, July 21st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $4,835,000.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total transaction of $4,723,400.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $4,777,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.60, for a total transaction of $4,852,000.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.16, for a total transaction of $4,863,200.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total transaction of $4,895,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.29, for a total transaction of $5,005,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total transaction of $4,898,200.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total transaction of $4,904,200.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.63, for a total transaction of $4,852,600.00.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $247.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,780,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,606,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.69. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $187.37 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.