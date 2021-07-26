Santiment Network Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $208,157.00 (SAN)

Santiment Network Token (CURRENCY:SAN) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 26th. Santiment Network Token has a market capitalization of $15.69 million and approximately $208,157.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Santiment Network Token has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. One Santiment Network Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000644 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00016058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $331.80 or 0.00861616 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00084474 BTC.

Santiment Network Token Profile

Santiment Network Token (SAN) is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 coins. The official message board for Santiment Network Token is medium.com/santiment . Santiment Network Token’s official website is santiment.net . Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Santiment will be a financial market data and content platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain space. Santiment offers data feeds and content streams (including newswires) alongside a regularly updated database of cryptocurrency projects. “

Santiment Network Token Coin Trading

