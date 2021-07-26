SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €139.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €136.00 ($160.00) price target on SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €132.56 ($155.96).

SAP stock opened at €117.80 ($138.59) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52. SAP has a 12 month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 12 month high of €143.32 ($168.61). The business has a fifty day moving average of €118.29.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

