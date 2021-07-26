SAP’s (SAP) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
SAP has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oddo Bhf cut shares of SAP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.20.
Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $138.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.98. SAP has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $169.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 41.0% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 27,548 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 3.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of SAP by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of SAP by 7.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.27% of the company’s stock.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.
