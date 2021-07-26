SAP’s (SAP) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SAP has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oddo Bhf cut shares of SAP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.20.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $138.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.98. SAP has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $169.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 41.0% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 27,548 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 3.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of SAP by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of SAP by 7.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

