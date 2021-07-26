Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SHLAF. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schindler has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHLAF traded up $6.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $326.70. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111. Schindler has a 1 year low of $249.25 and a 1 year high of $326.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.08.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

