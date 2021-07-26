Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SBGSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

SBGSY traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.99. 88,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,444. The stock has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.36. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $33.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.6113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. Schneider Electric S.E.’s dividend payout ratio is 44.86%.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

