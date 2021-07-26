Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 7,200 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 96.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SFBS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $216,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

In other news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $41,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $191,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,600 shares of company stock valued at $715,944. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $68.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.16. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.93 and a 12 month high of $71.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.15.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SFBS. Hovde Group cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.