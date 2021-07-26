Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $793,000 Stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,060 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays cut Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $31.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.83. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $129.71. The company has a market cap of $821.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.78.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

