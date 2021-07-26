Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $879,000 Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $50.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.15. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $55.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.09%. Analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4487 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.80.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

