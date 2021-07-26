Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 126,625 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 86.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,625 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $14,389,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,394,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 553.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,018,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,688,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $26.83 on Monday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

