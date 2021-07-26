Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $821,000 Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 947.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 16,175 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $329,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,012 shares of company stock worth $927,222 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUK opened at $19.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.50. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.35. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $27.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CUK shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Buy”.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

