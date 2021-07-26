Scotiabank Boosts CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$130.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$113.26 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$120.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$121.70.

Shares of GIB.A opened at C$115.85 on Friday. CGI has a 52-week low of C$80.29 and a 52-week high of C$116.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$111.20. The firm has a market cap of C$28.72 billion and a PE ratio of 25.14.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

