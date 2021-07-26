Scotiabank Increases Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target to C$40.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perfom” rating in a research report on Thursday. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Great-West Lifeco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$37.25.

TSE GWO traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$37.38. The stock had a trading volume of 120,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,025. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$36.87. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$23.55 and a twelve month high of C$38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56, a current ratio of 25.23 and a quick ratio of 21.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.70 billion and a PE ratio of 10.48.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$12.12 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4599999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total transaction of C$156,204.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,298.42.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

