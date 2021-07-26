Scotiabank Raises Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$265.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Monday, June 7th. ATB Capital lowered Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Group Services presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$252.31.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

TSE:BYD opened at C$242.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$220.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$184.84 and a twelve month high of C$245.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The company had revenue of C$533.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$574.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.56%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.