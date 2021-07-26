Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Purchased by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,355 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 11 Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth $12,791,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth $7,892,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth $3,184,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in SEA by 4.9% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,124 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.42.

NYSE SE opened at $297.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.97. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $101.70 and a twelve month high of $300.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business’s revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.