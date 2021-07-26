Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stock Holdings Cut by Hillcrest Asset Management LLC

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 507,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida comprises 2.1% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.92% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $18,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1,608.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.79. The stock had a trading volume of 861 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $40.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.90.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 34.16% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

SBCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

