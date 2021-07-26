Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $118.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Seagate Technology to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.43.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $85.48 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $106.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,322 shares of company stock worth $10,713,666. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.