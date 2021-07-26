Selfkey (KEY) Price Tops $0.0073

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. In the last week, Selfkey has traded up 18.6% against the dollar. One Selfkey coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $33.78 million and approximately $17.33 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00049957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015629 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.56 or 0.00844595 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00083876 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,640,469,446 coins. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

