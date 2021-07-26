ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares in a report issued on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Hovde Group lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $68.95 on Monday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12 month low of $31.93 and a 12 month high of $71.81. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFBS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $22,249,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,163,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 352.8% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 317,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,451,000 after acquiring an additional 247,105 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $12,898,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,458,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,440,000 after acquiring an additional 204,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $41,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $483,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,600 shares of company stock worth $715,944 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

