Shard (SHARD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $98.00

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded up 89.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. One Shard coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular exchanges. Shard has a total market capitalization of $5.35 million and $98.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shard has traded 79.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Shard Profile

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

