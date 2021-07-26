Shopify (SHOP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Shopify to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,643.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. Shopify has a 52-week low of $839.40 and a 52-week high of $1,650.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,374.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $1,442.63 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,497.93.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

