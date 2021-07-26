Shopify (SHOP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Shopify to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,643.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. Shopify has a 52-week low of $839.40 and a 52-week high of $1,650.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,374.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.45.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
