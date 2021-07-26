Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Diploma (LON:DPLM)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DPLM. Numis Securities upgraded Diploma to an add rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,275 ($29.72) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Diploma from GBX 2,710 ($35.41) to GBX 3,040 ($39.72) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Diploma from GBX 2,670 ($34.88) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,842.50 ($37.14).

DPLM stock opened at GBX 3,008 ($39.30) on Thursday. Diploma has a 52-week low of GBX 1,702 ($22.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,092 ($40.40). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,929.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 71.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

