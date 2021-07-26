Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €46.57 ($54.79).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Signify in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Signify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Signify in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Signify in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Signify alerts:

Signify has a one year low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a one year high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.