Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Earns Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PHPPY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Signify has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of PHPPY traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.70. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.32. Signify has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $35.70.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

