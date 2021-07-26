Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €136.63 ($160.74).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Siltronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

WAF stock traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during trading on Friday, reaching €142.00 ($167.06). The stock had a trading volume of 6,153 shares. Siltronic has a 52 week low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 52 week high of €153.20 ($180.24). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €141.73.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

