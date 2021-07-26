Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Silvergate Capital Corporation is a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank. Silvergate Capital Corporation is based in La Jolla, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

SI stock opened at $105.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Silvergate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.86. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.16.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 40.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 11,250 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $1,139,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,598,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $469,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,250 shares of company stock worth $10,684,388. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth $413,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth $280,000. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth $14,217,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 28.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth $43,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

