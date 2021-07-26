SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Acquired by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,819 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 1.75% of SJW Group worth $32,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in SJW Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 97,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,566,000 after purchasing an additional 34,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $67.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $71.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 10.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.26%.

SJW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.