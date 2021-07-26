Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Skillz Inc. provides mobile games platform which connects players. The company’s platform helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Skillz Inc., formerly known as Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. lowered their price objective on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of NYSE SKLZ opened at $15.29 on Friday. Skillz has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.29 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.32.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skillz will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skillz news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at $33,234,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Skillz by 4,564.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

