SkinCoin (SKIN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $27,347.00

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One SkinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SkinCoin has traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. SkinCoin has a total market capitalization of $148,792.79 and approximately $27,347.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SkinCoin Profile

SkinCoin is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

SkinCoin Coin Trading

