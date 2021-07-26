Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $445.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) to announce sales of $445.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $441.80 million and the highest is $449.50 million. Skyline Champion posted sales of $273.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Skyline Champion.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $447.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Shares of SKY stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,510. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 2.17.

In other Skyline Champion news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 6,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $360,577.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,002.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,129 shares in the company, valued at $6,824,146.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,692 shares of company stock worth $9,912,648. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyline Champion (SKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.