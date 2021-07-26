SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Invests $568,000 in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,947 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBY stock traded up $1.16 on Monday, hitting $114.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,534. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.37. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.55 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $282,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $394,868.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,996.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,090 shares of company stock worth $21,132,591 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BBY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.39.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

